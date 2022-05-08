Wed, May 25, 2022

Flood warning issued for South including Koh Samui

Residents living in ten provinces have been told to brace themselves for possible flash floods and run-offs today (Sunday).

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department issued a warning for the following areas:

• Prachuap Khiri Kan (Muang, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan and Bang Saphan Noi districts)

• Chumphon (Muang, Phato, Sawi, Tha Sae, Lang Suang, Thung Tako, Pathiu and Lamae districts)

• Surat Thani (Khiri Ratthanikhom, Phanom, Vibhavadi, Chaiya, Tha Chana, Ban Ta Khun, Don Sak, Tha Chana and Koh Samui districts)

• Nakhon Si Thammarat (Muang, Khanom, Phibun, Nopphitam, Lan Saka, Sichon, Ron Phibun, Thung Song, Phrommakhiri, Chawang, Chang Khlang, Tha Sala and Chu-uat districts)

• Phatthalung (Si Nakharin, and Kong Ra districts)

• Songkhla (Hat Yai and Na Thawi districts)

• Ranong (Kra Buri, La-un and Suk Samrarn districts)

• Phang Nga (Takua Pa district)

• Trang (Na Yong and Yan Ta Khao districts)

• Satun (Khun Ka Long district)

People living in Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi, Chaiya and Tha Chang districts have also been advised to brace themselves for the river to break its banks from Sunday to Tuesday.

The department reported that 151 families in 15 villages in Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat were hit by flooding.

The department said the floods are subsiding and it has asked local authorities to survey the damage and provide help and compensation to flood victims accordingly.

Beware of heavy rain, flash floods if you're visiting or staying in the South

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : May 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

