Flood warning issued for South including Koh Samui

People living in Surat Thani’s Vibhavadi, Chaiya and Tha Chang districts have also been advised to brace themselves for the river to break its banks from Sunday to Tuesday.

The department reported that 151 families in 15 villages in Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat were hit by flooding.

The department said the floods are subsiding and it has asked local authorities to survey the damage and provide help and compensation to flood victims accordingly.