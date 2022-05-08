Rajamangala Uni to set up new school to create workforce for 4.0 era

The establishment of the school was approved by the council on April 28 and it will open in 2023, Thirapol said.

Students will get to study basic science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the first year before choosing their specialities in the second year.

Once they complete their second year, the students will complete their internship at companies in Thailand and overseas that are partners of the university.

Those who pass their internship can return to school and finish the third and final year to pick up their vocational certificate, Thirapol said.