Wed, May 25, 2022

Rajamangala Uni to set up new school to create workforce for 4.0 era

The Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi (RUTS) is setting up a new technology and innovation school to create a workforce that can cater to advanced industries, a university council member said.

Thirapol Khunmuang, former director-general of the Department of Skill Development and member of the RUTS Council, said the new school will offer three specialities, namely science, IT business service and agriculture.

The establishment of the school was approved by the council on April 28 and it will open in 2023, Thirapol said.

Students will get to study basic science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the first year before choosing their specialities in the second year.

Once they complete their second year, the students will complete their internship at companies in Thailand and overseas that are partners of the university.

Those who pass their internship can return to school and finish the third and final year to pick up their vocational certificate, Thirapol said.

Apart from learning theory, he said, students will also get a hands-on experience with advanced machines under close supervision.

He said the school’s aim is to produce personnel with advanced skills for the 4.0 era of digitisation in industry and agriculture.

The school offers vocational certificates in:

• Engineering with majors in machine manufacturing, electronics and electricity, mechatronics, public works and architecture.

• IT Business with majors in accounting, marketing, IT business and logistical technology.

• Agriculture with majors in agricultural production and agricultural product processing.

