Thailand records 6,488 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,331,338 – 4,217,238 of whom have recovered, 84,957 are still in hospitals and 29,143 have died.

Separately, another 8,285 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 25,436 their second shot and 49,197 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 134,736,012.