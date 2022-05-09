One million free cannabis plants handed out from next month: Anutin

The cannabis grown must be of medical grade and used for medicinal purposes only. Official registration is not required for growing weed at home.

Anutin announced the move on Sunday, in a Facebook post that also outlined the separate benefits of commercial cultivation.

It is currently legal in Thailand for registered companies to sell cannabis products with less than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets people “high”.

Anutin explained that people could also operate cannabis-related businesses and enterprises under the new rules.

"This will enable people and the government to generate more than 10 billion baht [per year] in revenue from marijuana and hemp," he said.

"Meanwhile, people can showcase their cannabis and hemp-related products and wisdom and sell their products nationwide."