What you need to know for Bangkok elections on May 22

People who have switched their house registration in the past year will have the right to vote in their previous electoral district.

Voting in Thai elections is compulsory.

People unable to visit a polling station on May 22 will retain their voting rights for seven days if they give a valid reason for not voting to the Election Commission (EC) via the websites www.bora.dopa.go.th and www.ect.go.th or the Smart Vote app.

The EC will inform applicants within three days of whether their reason is valid. Applicants have 30 days after the election in which to appeal the decision.