Thailand Post suspends some postal services to China

Logispost World, however, will only deliver documents to Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui.

Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, Thailand Post’s chief executive officer, said China has put several areas under lockdown due to Covid-19 and many partner airlines are not able to deliver parcels normally. Hence, the company has decided to temporarily suspend these services.

He added that postal service to other countries depends on the situation in each area and that emergencies, disasters, epidemics and airline restrictions are uncontrollable factors that affect delivery.

For more details, call 1545 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thailandpost.co.th, or https://international.thailandpost.com.