Suspicious DHL parcel leads to drug dealer’s arrest in Chiang Rai

Pitak Khaengraeng, 34, was arrested by Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers on Saturday in the neighbouring province of Chiang Rai. Police also confiscated 30.4 kilos of ketamine in the suspect’s possession.

Police spotted Pitak riding on a motorbike in Muang Chiang Rai and followed him to his house in Chiang Saen district.

The suspect reportedly told police that a fellow Hmong living in a neighbouring country had sent him the drugs and asked that they be mailed to the US.

Pitak will be charged for exporting category 2 narcotics, possession to sell as well as trying to sell drugs.