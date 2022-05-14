Wed, May 25, 2022

Suspicious DHL parcel leads to drug dealer’s arrest in Chiang Rai

Police managed to hunt down and arrest a drug dealer after receiving a tip-off from DHL in Chiang Mai.

Apparently, a DHL employee had become suspicious about a parcel to the US and found it stuffed with ketamine upon opening it.

Pitak Khaengraeng, 34, was arrested by Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers on Saturday in the neighbouring province of Chiang Rai. Police also confiscated 30.4 kilos of ketamine in the suspect’s possession.

Police spotted Pitak riding on a motorbike in Muang Chiang Rai and followed him to his house in Chiang Saen district.

The suspect reportedly told police that a fellow Hmong living in a neighbouring country had sent him the drugs and asked that they be mailed to the US.

Pitak will be charged for exporting category 2 narcotics, possession to sell as well as trying to sell drugs.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

