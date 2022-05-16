Wed, May 25, 2022

Alibaba vows no repeat of ad controversy that hurt Thai feelings

E-commerce platform Lazada’s parent company, Alibaba Group, has promised that the Tiktok incident, which hurt Thai sentiments, will not happen again and the company would find ways to resolve this issue.

Alibaba Group said recently that it had told Lazada to investigate this incident to resolve this issue and prevent it from happening again.

Alibaba added that it respects the cultures and traditions of every country. The company also strictly follows the laws, rules, and regulations in each country.

The company said that it always supports underprivileged people. It added that it was determined to support the labour market and generate revenue for the local community. It said it also tries to generate business opportunities for small to medium-sized businesses in the local market.

Lazada has come under fire over a video ad featuring a transgender social-media influencer known as “Nara Crepe Katoey”, and a woman in a wheelchair, raising calls for a ban on Lazada.

The manner in which the disabled woman was treated in the advert led to criticism that it was a mockery of disability. Meanwhile, royalists viewed the portrayal of the wheelchair-bound woman as a veiled reference to a Royal Family member.

Soon after, the #BanLazada hashtag went viral on Thai social media. Many netizens said that they had deleted their Lazada app while some also offered information on how Lazada accounts could be deactivated.

Published : May 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

