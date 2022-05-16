Alibaba vows no repeat of ad controversy that hurt Thai feelings

Alibaba added that it respects the cultures and traditions of every country. The company also strictly follows the laws, rules, and regulations in each country.

The company said that it always supports underprivileged people. It added that it was determined to support the labour market and generate revenue for the local community. It said it also tries to generate business opportunities for small to medium-sized businesses in the local market.

Lazada has come under fire over a video ad featuring a transgender social-media influencer known as “Nara Crepe Katoey”, and a woman in a wheelchair, raising calls for a ban on Lazada.

The manner in which the disabled woman was treated in the advert led to criticism that it was a mockery of disability. Meanwhile, royalists viewed the portrayal of the wheelchair-bound woman as a veiled reference to a Royal Family member.