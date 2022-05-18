Wed, May 25, 2022

Thailand records 5,633 Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths on Wednesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (May 18) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 5,633 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, one of whom has arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 45, while 8,042 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,165,175.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,388,610 – 4,298,132 of whom have recovered, 60,883 are still in hospitals and 29,595 have died.

Separately, another 2,986 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 6,910 their second shot and 18,494 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 135,725,587.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 524.13 million on Wednesday, 494.08 million of whom have recovered, 23.76 million are active cases (38,869 in severe condition) and 6.29 million have died (up by 1,590).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 84.47 million, followed by India with 43.13 million, Brazil with 30.73 million, France with 29.23 million and Germany with 25.89 million.

Published : May 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

