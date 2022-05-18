Wed, May 25, 2022

Aswin promises relief from floods if elected Bangkok governor

Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang unveiled a plan to help the capital tackle floods if he were to be elected.

He made the remarks during an election campaign visit behind Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital in Bangkok's Bang Kho Laem district on Wednesday.

"Bangkok has 24 flood-prone areas, of which 15 areas have been improved," he said.

He pointed out that many areas in Bangkok would be inundated due to heavy rains last night if the 15 areas weren't improved.

The remaining nine areas, including Lat Phrao and Bang Sue, need to be improved by setting up pipe jacking systems, flood control reservoirs and water banks, he said.

These areas will not face floods once the project is completed, he added.

Aswin also asked people who have received his postcards to read his six sentiments for them. He added that he personally wrote them.

The election for Bangkok governor and councillors will be held on Sunday (May 22).

Published : May 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

