Aswin promises relief from floods if elected Bangkok governor

"Bangkok has 24 flood-prone areas, of which 15 areas have been improved," he said.

He pointed out that many areas in Bangkok would be inundated due to heavy rains last night if the 15 areas weren't improved.

The remaining nine areas, including Lat Phrao and Bang Sue, need to be improved by setting up pipe jacking systems, flood control reservoirs and water banks, he said.

These areas will not face floods once the project is completed, he added.