Crowe quizzes Bangkok candidates on floods, messy cables, tourism

Sita said a drainage system with the capacity of removing 2,600 cubic metres of water per second had been set up to tackle the Chao Phraya overflow. He also vowed to ensure the nine dams that are leaking get properly repaired.

As for Bangkok’s mess of cables, he said residents have been complaining about this for more than 10 years now.

However, putting the powerlines underground will require a lot of money, but the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has a limited budget and more pressing issues that require fixing.

“The BMA will have to spend three times the amount it has been allocated to bury all the cables, so this issue needs to be tackled gradually,” he said. He also said that flooding may also affect the cables buried underground.

As for making Bangkok friendlier to tourists, he said, the only way to do that is to urge the residents to become more fluent in the English language.

He also said that many people have become digital nomads, so Bangkok should become a high-tech, modern and convenient city to attract this crowd, he added.