Rig-to-reef project proves successful in Koh Pha-ngan

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, however, said he had to cancel his plan to dive down and check the reefs for himself due to high waves and monsoon.

The artificial reefs are made with seven decommissioned petroleum wellhead platforms that were donated by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd.

“Though I have not seen it in person, the photos taken by divers yesterday [May 20] show the artificial reefs have served as the foundation of an underwater ecosystem, which helped increase the number of marine life around the island significantly,” he said.

The reefs were installed in September 2013 as part of a rig-to-reef project conducted in partnership with eight petrol exploration companies. Since then, the ministry has installed more than 150,000 artificial reefs made from decommissioned petroleum rigs covering some 36,000 rai of Thailand’s waters.