Thu, June 02, 2022

Bangkok governor candidates Wiroj, Chadchart roll up to vote

Move Forward’s Bangkok governor candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn arrived to vote at the polling station in Surao Bueng Nong Bon School, Prawet district, at 8.30 this morning.

Wiroj said he was happy to see so many people coming out to vote. He also reminded voters about the colours of the polling cards – brown for the governor election and pink for the council election.

He said he would follow the results at Move Forward’s Bangkok headquarters this afternoon.

Wiroj turned up to vote wearing a Liverpool football club shirt, explaining that his team were playing their last match of the Premier League season today. He apologised to voters who were fans of league leaders Manchester City, saying there were winners and losers in sport but he was desperate to win today. Liverpool are just one point behind City in the league.

 

Independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt, meanwhile, arrived by bicycle to vote at Chamchan School in Watthana district just as the doors opened at 8am.

Chadchart said he felt relaxed but then a bit nervous at seeing so many people at the polling station.

He said his mother had called him and told him to do his best. The former transport minister explained he had ridden his bike at the start to register and was using it again to end the election.

He said he would follow the results at Stadium One in Pathumwan district from 6pm.

 

