EC expects 70% voter turnout in Pattaya elections

Pakorn said the election committees of Chonburi and Pattaya have cooperated well in the organisation of the elections, adding that nothing untoward has been detected yet.

He added that election officials manning the polling stations have been trained well, and know how to enforce the election law strictly.

The commissioner also called on Pattaya voters to come out and elect their mayor and councillors so the turnout can at least hit the 70 per cent mark.