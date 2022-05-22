Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

EC expects 70% voter turnout in Pattaya elections

The Election Commission has said it expects a 70 per cent voter turnout in Pattaya on Sunday as residents cast their vote for a new mayor and council members.

Election commissioner Pakorn Mahannop voiced this hope while inspecting the polling station in the compound of a Catholic church in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district at 9am.

Pakorn said the election committees of Chonburi and Pattaya have cooperated well in the organisation of the elections, adding that nothing untoward has been detected yet.

He added that election officials manning the polling stations have been trained well, and know how to enforce the election law strictly.

The commissioner also called on Pattaya voters to come out and elect their mayor and councillors so the turnout can at least hit the 70 per cent mark.

Once polling stations close at 5pm, votes will be tallied and an unofficial result should be released by 9pm, Pakorn added.



Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

