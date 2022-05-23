Thu, June 02, 2022

Plethora of activities on offer for lawmakers at Parliament

A variety of facilities inside Parliamentary Club, which is located on the fifth storey of Parliament complex in Bangkok's Dusit district, would soon be available for MPs, senators and personnel.

The club has many facilities, such as spa and massage parlours, dance studio, singing practice room, golf room, fitness centre, gymnasium and treadmills.

Once the Covid-19 crisis resolves, this club would be able to support various recreational activities, such as golf, music and dance, said Senator Peerasak Porjit, who is also social and recreation activities committee chairman.

He said the Parliamentary Club has not opened yet, but MPs, Senators and personnel can prepare their equipment to organise activities there.

 

Sathavorn Chanpongsri, a former national athlete who won a bronze medal for marathon at the Sea Games 1985, will be responsible for training in the gymnasium and treadmills, he added

Published : May 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

