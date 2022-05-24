How to stay safe from monkeypox

Cases of the disease have now been reported in 15 countries, prompting fears it could spread to Thailand after a surge in tourist arrivals this month as travel restrictions eased.

The DDC has also established an emergency operations centre to monitor the global spread of monkeypox and prevent it from entering the country. The centre is keeping a close eye on foreign arrivals, especially those from high-risk countries that have reported monkeypox cases – namely Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, Netherlands, Switzerland and Greece.

“Monkeypox spreads through close contact with infected people or animals,” said DDC Epidemiology Bureau chief Dr Jakrat Phittayawong-anon. He added that no direct treatments are available for the disease, though no cases of monkeypox had been reported in Thailand so far.