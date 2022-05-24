Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Flood warning issued for 7 provinces as Chao Phraya Dam tops out

Seven provinces were placed on alert for flooding from the Chao Phraya River and its tributary the Sakae Krang on Tuesday.

Regional Irrigation Office 12 warned governors of Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya and Lopburi to prepare for overflows from the rivers.

The flood warning was issued after water at the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat rose to critical levels following heavy monsoon rain upstream.

Residents, farmers and businesses located close to the Chao Phraya and Sakaekrang rivers were warned to monitor the flood situation closely.

 

Flood warning issued for 7 provinces as Chao Phraya Dam tops out

Water levels in the Sakae Krang in Uthai Thani have risen sharply, prompting residents of riverside communities to move their houseboats and fishing gear in preparation for flooding.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.