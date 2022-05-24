Flood warning issued for 7 provinces as Chao Phraya Dam tops out

Regional Irrigation Office 12 warned governors of Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya and Lopburi to prepare for overflows from the rivers.
The flood warning was issued after water at the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat rose to critical levels following heavy monsoon rain upstream.
Residents, farmers and businesses located close to the Chao Phraya and Sakaekrang rivers were warned to monitor the flood situation closely.
Water levels in the Sakae Krang in Uthai Thani have risen sharply, prompting residents of riverside communities to move their houseboats and fishing gear in preparation for flooding.
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022