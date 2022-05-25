Thailand records 5,013 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,424,750 – 4,347,638 of whom have recovered, 47,268 are still in hospitals and 29,844 have died.

Separately, another 16,515 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 48,911 their second shot and 96,011 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 136,809,719.