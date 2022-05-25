Cryptocurrency, digital token transfers exempted from VAT

According to Royal Decrees published on the Royal Gazette website on Tuesday, the transfer of cryptocurrencies or digital tokens at digital asset exchanges under the laws has been exempted from VAT collection.
Meanwhile, the transfer of digital currencies issued by BOT for public use has also been exempted from VAT.
The finance minister will oversee this under the Royal Decrees.
Published : May 25, 2022
