Thu, June 02, 2022

Chadchart to reveal line-up of deputy governors, advisers after EC endorses poll result

Bangkok Governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt said on Thursday that he would reveal his line-up of deputy governors and advisers after the Election Commission certifies the election result.

Chadchart said he was confident in his team and that his deputy governors “will not be celebrities”.

They must be honest, transparent and compliant, he added.

The to-be governor said he has already checked their backgrounds and was confident there would be no problem.

Chadchart explained that his management team would be divided into three categories – strategy advisers, political advisers, and deputy governors.

According to him:

  • Strategy advisers will be responsible to push forward his 214 policies by setting direction and goals as well as allocating money to support the policies.
  • Political advisers are volunteers who will help in issues to do with politics.
  • Deputy governors will be responsible for various operations.

Chadchart said there was no pressure from either Move Forward or the Pheu Thai Party in choosing his deputy governors. There is no quota so he can choose his staff independently without politics being involved, he added.

Meanwhile, council members will be responsible for presenting problems in each district and helping to tackle them.

Kessara Thanyalakpark (left) and Chadchart Sittipunt (right)

Talking about Sena Development managing director Kessara Thanyalakpark, who is part of his team, refusing the deputy governor's post, Chadchart said that not everyone who will work with him wants that position. He said Kessara might be more suitable as a chief strategist in pushing his policies.

Chadchart also mentioned former deputy governor Chakkaphan Phewngam, who worked with ex-governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

He said Chakkaphan is a “good person” and he talks to him every morning. The ex-deputy governor is also “transparent and honest”. Chadchart confirmed that he has considered Chakkaphan for the post as he understands the job and there would be “no honeymoon phase”.

However, Chadchart did not reveal if Chakkaphan would join his team. He asked reporters to wait for an official announcement.

Chakkaphan Phewngam

 

