Chadchart to reveal line-up of deputy governors, advisers after EC endorses poll result

Chadchart said there was no pressure from either Move Forward or the Pheu Thai Party in choosing his deputy governors. There is no quota so he can choose his staff independently without politics being involved, he added.

Meanwhile, council members will be responsible for presenting problems in each district and helping to tackle them.

Talking about Sena Development managing director Kessara Thanyalakpark, who is part of his team, refusing the deputy governor's post, Chadchart said that not everyone who will work with him wants that position. He said Kessara might be more suitable as a chief strategist in pushing his policies.

Chadchart also mentioned former deputy governor Chakkaphan Phewngam, who worked with ex-governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

He said Chakkaphan is a “good person” and he talks to him every morning. The ex-deputy governor is also “transparent and honest”. Chadchart confirmed that he has considered Chakkaphan for the post as he understands the job and there would be “no honeymoon phase”.

However, Chadchart did not reveal if Chakkaphan would join his team. He asked reporters to wait for an official announcement.