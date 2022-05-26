Noodle shop vows to keep 3-baht price despite higher costs

The owner, Thawat Pirata, said on Thursday that his shop, located in the northern city’s Muang district, has never experienced this level of high costs since it was set up 34 years ago.

“Our shop has sold noodle soups at 3 baht each for over 34 years. We have never got the raw materials so expensive. The shop has lost more than 30 per cent of profits,” said the 64-year-old.

“But we will not raise the price, as we don’t want to make things worse for our customers, who are struggling to survive in this kind of economy,” he added.

Another food shop in Chiang Mai also promised not to hike prices.