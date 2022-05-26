Thailand is third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

According to the report, 21 per cent of Thai respondents said they bought salmon online through e-commerce websites or mobile apps “quite often” or “very often”. And 59 per cent of those surveyed said it was “very important” for stores to have quality fish and seafood brands.

“The overall seafood trend across the world today stems from younger consumers, including those in Thailand,” said Rortveit.

“Thai consumers remain very trendy and open to explore new options while quality is not to be compromised when it comes to food,” the executive said.

NSC, a public company owned by Norway’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, is taking part in the THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2022 being held at Impact conference centre in Nonthaburi province until May 28.

The company is showcasing premium Norwegian seafood at the “Seafood from Norway” pavilion, featuring seminars on NSC’s seafood trend reports to highlight the importance of educating and inspiring consumers about the health benefits of eating seafood.

The Norwegian ambassador to Thailand, Kjersti Rodsmoen, and

Norway’s Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Vidar Ulriksen, recently visited the "Seafood from Norway" pavilion.

During a live interview session, NSC’s Rortveit shared his analysis on consumer insights relevant to Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets.