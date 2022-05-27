Thu, June 02, 2022

Thailand records 4,837 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (May 27) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 4,837 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 4 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 29, while 5,198 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,211,076.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,434,511 – 4,358,396 of whom have recovered, 46,205 are still in hospitals and 29,910 have died.

Separately, another 17,041 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,841 their second shot and 77,641 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,101,149.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 530.35 million on Friday, 500.83 million of whom have recovered, 23.21 million are active cases (37,700 in severe condition) and 6.31 million have died (up by 1,427).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 85.57 million, followed by India with 43.15 million, Brazil with 30.88 million, France with 29.43  million and Germany with 26.24 million.

Published : May 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

