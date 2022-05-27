Thailand records 4,837 Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,434,511 – 4,358,396 of whom have recovered, 46,205 are still in hospitals and 29,910 have died.

Separately, another 17,041 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 50,841 their second shot and 77,641 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,101,149.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 530.35 million on Friday, 500.83 million of whom have recovered, 23.21 million are active cases (37,700 in severe condition) and 6.31 million have died (up by 1,427).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 85.57 million, followed by India with 43.15 million, Brazil with 30.88 million, France with 29.43 million and Germany with 26.24 million.