Thailand to scrap all quarantine on June 1, tourism surge expected

The TAT reports that arrivals rose to about 20,000 per day from May 1-May 21 after the Test & Go scheme was scrapped.

The largest number of visitors came from Singapore (45,961), followed by India (34,582), Malaysia (16,410) Vietnam (14,003) and Cambodia (13,917).

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn expects about 500,000 foreign arrivals per month from now to September, mostly from India, the Middle East and Asean. That number should rise to 1 million per month in the October-December high season when arrivals from the US and Europe surge, he added.

TAT also hopes to see more Chinese tourists visit Thailand by the end of the year.

Yuthasak said Thailand should see 1.5 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year, up 50 per cent on pre-Covid revenue in 2019.

TAT also expects hotel and flight occupancy rates to increase to 50 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively, he added.