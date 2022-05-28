Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Thailand to start running buses to 10 Lao destinations from June 15

The state-operated Transport Co Ltd will have buses running on 10 routes from Thailand to Laos from June 15.

Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, Transport Co president, said nine more routes will be added to the first Mukdahan-Savannakhet route opened on May 9.

The nine new routes are:

  • Nong Khai-Vientiane
  • Udon Thani-Vientiane
  • Ubon Ratchathani-Pakse
  • Khon Kaen-Vientiane
  • Bangkok-Vientiane
  • Nakhon Phanom-Thakhek
  • Udon Thani-Udon Thani International Airport-Nong Kha-Vang Vieng
  • Chiang Rai-Bokeo
  • Loei-Luang Prabang

These routes are scheduled to be opened from June 15 and tickets will be available at all Transport Co ticketing booths across the country. They can also be bought online via https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home.

Meanwhile, the other three bus routes to Laos, (Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang, Bangkok-Pakse and Nan-Luang Prabang), and the two bus routes to Cambodia, (Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poipet-Siem Reap and Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poipet-Phnom Penh) are yet to open.

Sanyalux said the company currently runs buses on 14 routes in the North, 24 in the Northeast and East and 13 in the South of Thailand.

On domestic routes, people with a membership card will get a 5 per cent discount, while students and Transport Ministry officials will get 10 per cent off. The company will also give discounts to volunteer groups later. Discounts are also given to people based on criteria set by the Department of Land Transport.

Visit transport.co.th or call 1490 for more information or updates.

Nation Thailnad
