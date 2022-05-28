Thailand to start running buses to 10 Lao destinations from June 15

The nine new routes are:

Nong Khai-Vientiane

Udon Thani-Vientiane

Ubon Ratchathani-Pakse

Khon Kaen-Vientiane

Bangkok-Vientiane

Nakhon Phanom-Thakhek

Udon Thani-Udon Thani International Airport-Nong Kha-Vang Vieng

Chiang Rai-Bokeo

Loei-Luang Prabang

These routes are scheduled to be opened from June 15 and tickets will be available at all Transport Co ticketing booths across the country. They can also be bought online via https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home.

Meanwhile, the other three bus routes to Laos, (Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang, Bangkok-Pakse and Nan-Luang Prabang), and the two bus routes to Cambodia, (Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poipet-Siem Reap and Bangkok-Aranyaprathet-Poipet-Phnom Penh) are yet to open.