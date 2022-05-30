Chiang Mai’s nightlife to start buzzing again from June 1

Provincial governor Prajon Pratsakul said on Monday that he has approved the reopening of the northern city’s nightlife in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s regulations.
CCSA decided to allow the reopening of pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and massage parlours in green and blue zone provinces starting from June 1 now that the daily Covid-19 infections and fatalities have dropped.
Prajon said all venues will be closely monitored to ensure they strictly adhere to universal Covid-19 prevention measures.
Meanwhile, the manager of Sayuri Complex massage parlour in Chiang Mai’s Muang district welcomed the decision.
Somsak Chaiket said members of staff are happy that the parlour is reopening because they have been suffering from a loss of earnings since April 9, when the parlour was closed.
He said many customers had also called to check if the place was indeed opening on Wednesday, so he expects the place to be busy on the first day of reopening.
He said that the 50 staff members, including masseuses, have confirmed they will show up for work on Wednesday. The parlour used to employ more than 100 people before the pandemic, he said.
Chaiket said the parlour’s ventilation system has been improved and its set-up has met the Thai Stop Covid requirements.
Clients, meanwhile, will have to show proof of full vaccination and negative ATK test results before entering the venue, while its staff will be required to undergo tests every three days, he said.
Chaweewan Chaimanee, a cook at the complex, said she was happy to return to work after she has been without a regular income for more than a year. She said she has been relying on odd jobs to survive, adding that other members of the staff are excited to go back to work.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
