Chiang Mai’s nightlife to start buzzing again from June 1

CCSA decided to allow the reopening of pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and massage parlours in green and blue zone provinces starting from June 1 now that the daily Covid-19 infections and fatalities have dropped.

Prajon said all venues will be closely monitored to ensure they strictly adhere to universal Covid-19 prevention measures.

Meanwhile, the manager of Sayuri Complex massage parlour in Chiang Mai’s Muang district welcomed the decision.

Somsak Chaiket said members of staff are happy that the parlour is reopening because they have been suffering from a loss of earnings since April 9, when the parlour was closed.