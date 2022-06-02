Bangkok entertainment venues under the microscope on first night of reopening

Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, who led the investigation team, said that although the night establishments are allowed to open, strict Covid-19 preventive measures must be observed, while serving alcoholic beverages is still limited until midnight under CCSA orders.

“Businesses that want to reopen must register via the Thai Stop Covid Plus platform and pass a self-evaluation process,” he said.

“Customers and employees must have a vaccine certificate of at least two doses and a negative ATK result, pass thermal scanners at the entrance, and check in via the ThaiChana platform. Face masks must be worn at all times in the establishment, except when drinking or eating,” Kiattiphum made clear.

He said establishments that serve alcohol must halt all drinking and sales at midnight, while drinking from the same glass by more than one person and all sales promotion activities of alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

The ministry and the provincial public health office will carry out random checks on entertainment venues periodically to make sure all rules are followed. Businesses that fail to do so will be ordered to rectify their failures and their operations would be suspended immediately if any Covid-19 clusters emerge.

On Thursday morning, Thailand reported 2,560 Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 5,605 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospital. Cumulative cases in the country since January 1 are 2,234,145.