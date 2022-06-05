Thailand records 3,236 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,466,793 – 4,404,369 of whom have recovered, 32,253 are still in hospitals and 30,171 have died.

Separately, another 3,499 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,966 their second shot and 25,979 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,143,639.