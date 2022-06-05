Thailand records 3,236 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 28, while 5,011 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,243,358.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,466,793 – 4,404,369 of whom have recovered, 32,253 are still in hospitals and 30,171 have died.
Separately, another 3,499 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,966 their second shot and 25,979 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,143,639.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 535.17 million on Sunday, 505.99 million of whom have recovered, 22.85 million are active cases (36,690 in severe condition) and 6.31 million have died.
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 86.50 million, followed by India with 43.17 million, Brazil with 31.15 million, France with 29.62 million and Germany with 26.53 million.
Published : June 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
