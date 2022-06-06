CCSA moving closer to lifting mask mandate for Bangkok, Phuket

He said that related organisations, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), are meeting every week to present problems and thoughts while following the government’s policy to ease regulations with safety.

Meanwhile, the CCSA is considering allowing pubs and bars to be open until 2am. It will evaluate the situation every 10 days from June 1, including the number of new Covid-19 cases, people who were affected by the opening of entertainment places, entertainment venues that violate laws, and cooperation from citizens and operators.

Supoj said that the CCSA will consider and evaluate all factors to ease restrictions, such as allowing more entertainment venues to open with prevention measures.

Based on the current situation, he said it was likely that the mask mandate would be eased if people and entertainment venues followed prevention measures. However, it is worrying that the vaccination percentage in some areas was low, whereas it was high in Bangkok.