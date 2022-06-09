You can now purchase satellite images, maps online via GISTDA's ‘Awagad’ store

The online shop has been set up under cooperation between the Thai space agency and the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry in a bid to sell high-resolution satellite images, maps of flooded areas, thermal images of hotspots, maps of economic crop cultivation, maps of dust particles (PM2.5 and PM10) nationwide with complete statistics and updates every two weeks.

All physical products can be delivered to your doorstep (fees apply).

The Awagad shop also provides GIS-related services such as multimedia and podcasts that focus on space and GIS technology.

Furthermore, GISTDA is holding a promotional campaign from now until the year-end. Every item in the form of a digital file is priced at THB0. Just register and download your selected digital maps & satellite images for free.

For more information, visit facebook.com/gistda.