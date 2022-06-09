Ministry bans cannabis sale to three groups of people

The ban has been imposed as cannabis is no longer considered illegal in Thailand, following its removal from the list of narcotic drugs with effect from Thursday (June 9).
A new ministry regulation also stipulates that marijuana smoke is considered an annoyance, Kiattiphum said, adding that the new rules were aimed at preventing “inappropriate use” of cannabis.
The official said the Public Health Ministry encourages the use of cannabis for medical purposes to reduce imports and promote traditional Thai medicine as a healthcare alternative. Also, marijuana can be used as an ingredient in various products, bringing benefits to the country’s industries and economy, he added.
Meanwhile, Dr ML Somchai Chakrabhan, the chief adviser to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said that with effect from Thursday every part of marijuana is not considered a narcotic, except cannabis extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol exceeding 0.2 per cent of the weight.
He said the ministry has pushed for the use of marijuana for medical and health purposes, as well as adding value to the economy and generating more income for people.
“We are not promoting inappropriate use of cannabis,” he added.
The ministry has allowed the plant’s chemical content, cannabidiol, to be mixed in as many as 1,181 of cosmetic and food products as well as traditional herbal medicines, according to Somchai.
A 2021 research paper by the Bank of Ayudhya said Thailand’s marijuana market would be worth THB15 billion in 2026 and grow more than 17 per cent annually, with the potential to bring much more value to the country’s economy. About 70 per cent of the market would involve medical and health products.
The global market for legal cannabis is estimated to be worth over THB500 billion.
Published : June 09, 2022
