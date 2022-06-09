Ministry bans cannabis sale to three groups of people

Meanwhile, Dr ML Somchai Chakrabhan, the chief adviser to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, said that with effect from Thursday every part of marijuana is not considered a narcotic, except cannabis extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol exceeding 0.2 per cent of the weight.

He said the ministry has pushed for the use of marijuana for medical and health purposes, as well as adding value to the economy and generating more income for people.

“We are not promoting inappropriate use of cannabis,” he added.

The ministry has allowed the plant’s chemical content, cannabidiol, to be mixed in as many as 1,181 of cosmetic and food products as well as traditional herbal medicines, according to Somchai.

A 2021 research paper by the Bank of Ayudhya said Thailand’s marijuana market would be worth THB15 billion in 2026 and grow more than 17 per cent annually, with the potential to bring much more value to the country’s economy. About 70 per cent of the market would involve medical and health products.

The global market for legal cannabis is estimated to be worth over THB500 billion.