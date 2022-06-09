‘We Travel Together’ scheme extended with 1.5 million more room nights on offer

Those looking to avail of the co-payment scheme, aimed at encouraging domestic travel, may register on its website from June 27 and start reserving hotel rooms on July 1, with stays commencing on July 8, according to the agency.

Reservations are open until October 23. The scheme ends on October 31.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the extension of the fourth phase offers domestic travellers another 1.5 million room nights.

He said the next Cabinet meeting on June 14 is expected to endorse implementation of the extended phase.