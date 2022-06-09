Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

‘We Travel Together’ scheme extended with 1.5 million more room nights on offer

The fourth phase of the popular “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme is being extended and will take off next month, with rooms and flight discounts for 1.5 million domestic travellers, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Thursday.

Those looking to avail of the co-payment scheme, aimed at encouraging domestic travel, may register on its website from June 27 and start reserving hotel rooms on July 1, with stays commencing on July 8, according to the agency.

Reservations are open until October 23. The scheme ends on October 31.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the extension of the fourth phase offers domestic travellers another 1.5 million room nights.

He said the next Cabinet meeting on June 14 is expected to endorse implementation of the extended phase.

The fourth phase ran from February 1 to May 31. However, not all rooms under the scheme were booked up, leaving an unused budget that is now being allocated for extension of the phase.

The scheme’s website (www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com) is being updated to comply with the requirements under the Personal Data Protection Act in force since June 1.

Travellers who book accommodations are eligible for a 40 per cent government subsidy on room rates, limited to THB3,000 per night and 10 nights per person.

They are also entitled to a 40 per cent subsidy on food of up to THB600 per day, as well as a 40 per cent subsidy on airfares capped at THB3,000 per passenger and two persons per hotel room.

Published : June 09, 2022

Nation Thailnad
