Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Pareena wants NACC to go after opposition politicians ‘holding state land’

Former MP Pareena Kraikupt on Thursday commended the anti-graft agency for “trying to perform their duty fairly” after it resolved to take legal action against Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan for alleged encroachment on state land.

In her Facebook post, Pareena wrote that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) should also take similar action against opposition politicians accused of holding state land.

“People should keep their eyes on the NACC. It seems only politicians from the government side are facing legal action, while [some senior opposition politicians] have been spared,” she wrote.

Kanokwan, a senior figure in the coalition Bhumjaithai Party, and her father Sunthorn have been accused by the NACC of having encroached on the Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri province.

Pareena, a former MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, lost her seat in April after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions imposed a lifetime political ban on her for possessing land in a forest reserve in her home province of Ratchaburi.

The court found that the lawmaker had severely violated political ethics by making use of state land, which posed a conflict between personal and the public interest.

The case against Pareena had been taken to court by the NACC.

Pareena wrote on Thursday she had learned from the NACC that politicians are prohibited from holding any type of state land, as that is against political ethics.

Also, a judge told her it does not matter how politicians obtained their state land, what they need to do is to immediately return the land to the state.

“I returned my agricultural reform land too late, so I got punished,” she wrote.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 09, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.