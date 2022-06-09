Pareena wants NACC to go after opposition politicians ‘holding state land’

In her Facebook post, Pareena wrote that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) should also take similar action against opposition politicians accused of holding state land.

“People should keep their eyes on the NACC. It seems only politicians from the government side are facing legal action, while [some senior opposition politicians] have been spared,” she wrote.

Kanokwan, a senior figure in the coalition Bhumjaithai Party, and her father Sunthorn have been accused by the NACC of having encroached on the Khao Yai National Park in Prachin Buri province.

Pareena, a former MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, lost her seat in April after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions imposed a lifetime political ban on her for possessing land in a forest reserve in her home province of Ratchaburi.