Move Forward demands Niphon’s removal after slip-up costs govt THB52m

Move Forward party-list MP Prasertpong Sornnuwat called a press conference on Saturday to make the demand after Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Thursday that Songkhla PAO must pay 52 million baht plus 7.5 per cent interest per year to Ponlavit Tech Plus Ltd.

The PAO had refused to pay Ponlavit Tech Plus after it won the bid and delivered two road maintenance vehicles to the provincial authorities in 2013.

The Songkhla PAO claimed the company had colluded with another bidder to keep the price low, which prompted the company to take the case to court.

“While the case was in court, Songkhla PAO could not use the vehicles for the job intended and now the government has to pay extra in interest. This indicates serious mismanagement, for which the person in charge must take responsibility,” the Move Forward MP said.

“I urge the Democrat Party to adhere to the words of its former leader Chuan Leekpai, who said that politicians must always have virtue and ethics, and remove Niphon from his position as deputy minister,” he added. “Don’t let the party’s reputation be tarnished further by doing nothing.”

Prasertpong also urged the Office of the Attorney-General to take this case to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders to punish those responsible as soon as possible.

“Move Forward Party takes this opportunity to urge all parties to actively reform the virtue and ethics of all politicians. You must keep your people under control and take responsibility for their actions,” he added.