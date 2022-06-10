Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Thai govt starts giving away 1 million free marijuana plants

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry on Friday began giving away free cannabis plants to people who have registered online with the Agriculture Department.

The ministry will give away one million marijuana plants to people who want to grow them at home after cannabis was removed from narcotics list on June 9, said Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiset on Friday.

“Each household will be allowed two free plants, which means at least half a million households in Thailand will be growing marijuana,” Mananya said.

Thai govt starts giving away 1 million free marijuana plants

Also removed from narcotics list are hemp and kratom (Mitragyna speciosa). All three plants have been long used as Thai traditional herbs.

Mananya added that all growers must first register via the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s “Plookganja” application or at http://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th/HOME/FRM_REGISTER to receive a digital certificate before they can start growing. Registrants must provide their ID card number, mobile number (for one-time password), and give their reason for growing cannabis and the number of plants they will cultivate.

Thai govt starts giving away 1 million free marijuana plants

Plants offered for free by the government are a Thai strain called Issara 01, developed by the Department of Medical Services and Department of Agriculture. Mananya said more Thai strains would be made available soon, including the Hang Karok (Squirrel Tail), Hang Sua (Tiger Tail), Tanaosri, and Phuphan.

“Legalisation will also spur development of new and improved strains,” she added.

The ministry aims to give away all 1 million plants before year-end, or 100,000 to 200,000 plants per month. People can pick up the plants at their local provincial agricultural office 30 days after their registration is approved.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.