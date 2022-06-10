Hike in price ‘inevitable’, warns producer of Mama noodles

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday that he will not permit a price increase any time soon despite manufacturers’ repeated requests over the past several months.

“The retail price will be maintained at 6 baht per basic packet of instant noodles. The Department of Internal Trade has not allowed a price increase yet,” he said.

Jurin, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, voiced sympathy for the producers of instant noodles who have been hit badly by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He also noted that many are likely to suspend production if they are not able to make profits.

“But that will lead to a new problem of no goods in the market. We need to find a balance,” the minister said.