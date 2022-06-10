Thai FDA opens new website for ganja registration as demand soars

Growers can now register at the newly opened https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th, in addition to the original registration portal at http://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th/.

The new channel was added after more than 200,000 people registered themselves as marijuana growers through the Plookganja website and mobile application.

The registration system has received more than 22.8 million visitors since it was opened on Thursday, when cannabis was removed from the narcotics list under Thai law.

As of Friday, the FDA has issued almost 300,000 electronic registration certificates for people to grow the herb.