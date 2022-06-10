Hundreds of Narathiwat pilgrims leave for hajj in Saudi Arabia

A total of 282 pilgrims took a direct Thai Airways flight from Narathiwat Airport in the southern province to Medina in western Saudi Arabia. The city houses the vast Prophet's Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi), which is a major Islamic pilgrimage site.

Another 286 pilgrims from Narathiwat are scheduled to leave for Mecca on Saturday.

The 568 pilgrims from Narathiwat are part of the 1,580 Thai Muslims from southern provinces and 3,738 from across the country who will journey to the sacred Islamic site this year.