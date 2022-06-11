Thailand’s cannabis registration channels draw 32m visits in 2 days

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that its Plookganja websites and mobile applications for registration had recorded more than 32.1 million visits as of 7am on Saturday.

A total of 582,399 people successfully registered to grow cannabis and hemp through the websites and apps, according to the FDA.

Growers can register at two websites – https://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th and https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th – or via the Plookganja app, available in iOS and Android versions.

Meanwhile, the FDA Facebook page issued a warning about fraudulent websites and apps created to lure prospective registrants into revealing their personal information or transferring money.