Thailand’s cannabis registration channels draw 32m visits in 2 days

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that its Plookganja websites and mobile applications for registration had recorded more than 32.1 million visits as of 7am on Saturday.
A total of 582,399 people successfully registered to grow cannabis and hemp through the websites and apps, according to the FDA.
Growers can register at two websites – https://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th and https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th – or via the Plookganja app, available in iOS and Android versions.
Meanwhile, the FDA Facebook page issued a warning about fraudulent websites and apps created to lure prospective registrants into revealing their personal information or transferring money.
The FDA’s Plookganja website and app only ask registrants for their 13-digit ID number, date of birth and reason for growing marijuana – personal, medicinal or commercial.
Registrants are now allowed to grow and use cannabis or hemp for purposes of improving their own health, preparation of traditional medicines, and commercial and industrial purposes, according to the FDA. They can also produce and process parts of the hemp and cannabis plants. However, marijuana extracts containing more than 0.2 per cent of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the compound responsible for the herb’s euphoric effects or “high” – are still illegal.
Published : June 11, 2022
