Thailand records 1,801 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,486,664 – 4,434,529 of whom have recovered, 21,786 are still in hospitals and 30,349 have died.

Separately, another 2,950 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 5,615 their second shot and 28,071 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,697,935.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 540.56 million on Monday, 515.86 million of whom have recovered, 18.37 million are active cases (36,139 in severe condition) and 6.33 million have died (up by 540).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.32 million, followed by India with 43.23 million, Brazil with 31.46 million, France with 29.85 million and Germany with 26.85 million.