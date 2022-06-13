Thailand Covid crisis nearing end, will become endemic soon: ministry

Meanwhile, Dr Rungruang Kitphati, head of the Health Technical Office, said the ministry was getting ready to declare Covid-19 endemic.

Meanwhile, a network called “Khon Kaen People will not Leave Others Behind” has submitted papers detailing its Covid-related efforts to the National Archives of Public Health for record-keeping.

This network had set up community kitchens across the province to hand out free food to the affected. It was financed by donations from the general public.

Rungruang said the documents will serve as good reference material for people to study should a similar pandemic emerge in the future.