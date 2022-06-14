Regional security, Myanmar top Prayut, US defence chief meeting

At a meeting on Monday, both Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also doubles as defence chief, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III agreed on full cooperation in military and security aspects to cement the long-standing Thai-US bilateral ties.

“The two defence chiefs also exchanged views on the security situation in Southeast Asia, including the South China Sea and Myanmar,” Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said on Monday evening.

“Prayut said to his US counterpart that Thailand has always adhered to international laws and principles of humanity to handle conflicts that occur in Thailand’s vicinity as well as their impacts, including providing shelter and aid to Myanmar refugees fleeing war in their country.

“The United States has promised to promote and support the modernisation of Thai military with joint training, provision of military equipment and development of the defence industry, especially in areas of cyber security and aerospace,” he added. “In 2023, the US and Thailand will resume the ‘Cobra Gold’ joint military exercises at full scale once the Covid-19 situation is resolved. Cyber security and aerospace will also be added to the programme.”