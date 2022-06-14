Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Health dept issues guidelines on use of cannabis as food additive

In a bid to protect consumers from adverse effects and control the use of cannabis in food products, the Department of Health issued new guidelines on Monday.

According to the guidelines, food business operators, including markets, restaurants and outlets, are required to:

• Clearly display that cannabis is being used as an additive.

• Display a list of dishes that include cannabis.

• Display the number of cannabis leaves used in each dish. Under the law, chefs are only allowed to use one leaf for a serving of stir-fries, curries, soups and beverages, and up to two for fried foods.

• Clearly display safety recommendations on consuming food or beverage with cannabis as an additive.

• Clearly display that food with cannabis cannot be consumed by children aged 18 and below and pregnant women. It should also advise people to stop consumption in case of reaction or allergy to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) and people should avoid driving or operating machines.

• Do not display information about cannabis’s potential benefits in treating diseases.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul insisted that cannabis has been legalised for medical use and manufacturing of healthcare products only, not for recreational use.

He added that the ministry is ready to listen to people’s comments if they are worried that the plant may be misused.

“The ministry has been making its objective and intentions on the legalisation of cannabis clear over the past three years,” he said. “The ministry has also provided clear information on the correct use of cannabis.”

He said the Food and Drug Administration has launched the “Plookgangja” website and app to provide people with information on cannabis and hemp. People can also register via the website or app for permission to cultivate the plant.

He added that the ministry will accelerate its work on building awareness among public healthcare units so they can provide correct information to people.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.