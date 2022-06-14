No arrests in Bangkok so far for ganja smoking in public

The Public Health Ministry has issued a directive to declare smoke from ganja or marijuana a public nuisance, implying that smoking ganja cannot be done in the public or in a way that affects others.

Jirasak said the bureau has instructed all police stations under its jurisdiction to receive complaints if people complain of nuisance from ganja smoking in public places.

Reacting to concerns that drivers or motorcyclists, driving under influence of ganja, could cause road accidents, Jirasak said the Metropolitan Police has not yet received such cases so far.