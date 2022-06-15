Chadchart plans BMA order to declare schools cannabis-free zones

Chadchart was apparently responding to an angry comment by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party.

On Tuesday Chadchart came out to announce that a man had died of cannabis overdose at a BMA hospital, prompting Anutin to launch a defence of the legalisation of ganja.

Anutin said the issue should not have been politicised and the report of the man’s death might have an ulterior motive.

Chadchart clarified on Wednesday that the BMA’s Medical Service Department had monitored possible impacts from the use of cannabis and he had simply reported the department finding the risk of fatality, about which the public needed to be concerned.

Chadchart said the man had died of heart failure and he had a record of marijuana use.

“The BMA has to be on alert. The BMA has to follow the law; it does not contradict the government’s policy. However, as the implementer of the policy, we have to be careful and get our medical services ready,” Chadchart said.