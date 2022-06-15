Sun, June 26, 2022

CCSA may lift mandatory mask-wearing in public

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered government agencies to study the pros and cons of lifting the mandatory mask-wearing measure and present their findings to a national Covid meeting on Friday.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the proposal to do away with mask wearing in public would be considered by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on the orders of the prime minister during its Friday meeting.

Thanakorn said Prayut, in his capacity as CCSA director, had instructed all government agencies concerned to analyse the current Covid-19 situation and study measures to cope with the improved situation if the CCSA decides to lift its mask wearing requirement.

He said the CCSA would listen to opinions from a number of experts and would make a decision with prudence by taking into account public health and safety.

Last month, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said his ministry would ask the CCSA to scrap mask-wearing in areas with low infection and high vaccination rates.

Published : June 15, 2022

