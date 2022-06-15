CCSA may lift mandatory mask-wearing in public

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the proposal to do away with mask wearing in public would be considered by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on the orders of the prime minister during its Friday meeting.
Thanakorn said Prayut, in his capacity as CCSA director, had instructed all government agencies concerned to analyse the current Covid-19 situation and study measures to cope with the improved situation if the CCSA decides to lift its mask wearing requirement.
He said the CCSA would listen to opinions from a number of experts and would make a decision with prudence by taking into account public health and safety.
Last month, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said his ministry would ask the CCSA to scrap mask-wearing in areas with low infection and high vaccination rates.
Published : June 15, 2022
