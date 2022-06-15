Officials mull measures to save sole tree on islet off Trat from tourists

After a tourist posted on a Facebook wall that the islet is like the scene in the comic book, tourists have flocked to the site to take selfies and photos.

On Tuesday, the Koh Mak Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) led a team of reporters to observe the sole taban tree (Xylocarpus rumphii) on the islet and found that it has been badly damaged by tourists’ repeated visits.

Some small branches of the tree were broken off and its big root above the rock appeared to have to been repeatedly stomped on, peeling off the top cover. Officials said the tree trunk also appeared to be tilting more than it did a few years ago before the spot became a tourist destination.