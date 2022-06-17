Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand to start producing anti-Covid nasal spray by Q3 2022

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is expected to start producing the antibody nasal spray solution to prevent Covid-19 by the third quarter of this year.

“GPO’s Viral Vaccine Division under the Department of Biological Products received a certificate of registration on June 6, allowing it to start manufacturing the solution containing the human IgG1 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody,” GPO director Rangsee Padlee said on Thursday.

GPO’s nasal spray was first introduced for trials in February in cooperation with the Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, Health Systems Research Institute and High Bioscience Ltd.

The spray is currently in its last clinical trial phase conducted by the National Cancer Institute.

Thailand to start producing anti-Covid nasal spray by Q3 2022

The GPO had earlier been given the go-ahead by the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

“We are glad to offer people another option in preventing Covid-19, which will help Thailand overcome the pandemic in a safe, sustainable manner. Furthermore, the ISO certificate we received will pave the way for future research and manufacturing of new medicines for the treatment of respiratory diseases,” Rangsee said.

Thailand to start producing anti-Covid nasal spray by Q3 2022

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.