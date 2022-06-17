Thailand to start producing anti-Covid nasal spray by Q3 2022

“GPO’s Viral Vaccine Division under the Department of Biological Products received a certificate of registration on June 6, allowing it to start manufacturing the solution containing the human IgG1 Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody,” GPO director Rangsee Padlee said on Thursday.

GPO’s nasal spray was first introduced for trials in February in cooperation with the Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, Health Systems Research Institute and High Bioscience Ltd.

The spray is currently in its last clinical trial phase conducted by the National Cancer Institute.

The GPO had earlier been given the go-ahead by the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

“We are glad to offer people another option in preventing Covid-19, which will help Thailand overcome the pandemic in a safe, sustainable manner. Furthermore, the ISO certificate we received will pave the way for future research and manufacturing of new medicines for the treatment of respiratory diseases,” Rangsee said.