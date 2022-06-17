Call for monarchy reform lands Piyabutr in lese majeste trouble

“None of my comments suggested transforming [the Thai political system] into that of a republic. No insults were levelled against the monarchy,” Piyabutr wrote on Facebook. “I have only goodwill for Thai society and want Thailand to become a democracy for one and all. Those with differing views should be able to coexist peacefully and the monarchy institution can be retained,” he said.

Piyabutr added that he has been making written and verbal comments about monarchy reform for over a decade, since his time as a law lecturer at Thammasat University.

“None of my comments can be seen as violating Article 112,” he said.

The former secretary-general of the now-defunct Future Forward Party noted that this was the first time he has been formally accused of lese majeste, adding that it was “undoubtedly politically motivated”.

He claimed that legal action by “those hyper royalists and ultra-royalists” was aimed at discouraging him from commenting on reforms of the monarchy.

“They want to make me stop speaking, but they can’t,” he said.