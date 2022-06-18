Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Prayut gives thumbs up to digital lottery, warns against overspending

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is happy with the latest effort to tackle Thailand’s chronic problem of lottery overpricing by using technology, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

The PM was responding to the online sale of government lottery tickets, which launched early this month via the state-sponsored Pao Tang mobile app.

However, Prayut also urged lottery gamblers to avoid overspending or placing too much hope on the lottery, warning that it could put them and their families in financial difficulty, according to the spokesman.

All 5.1 million digital lottery tickets made available via Pao Tang at the legal retail price of 80 baht were sold out in just five days ahead of the June 16 draw.

Another 5.1 million digital lottery tickets were issued for sale on Friday for the next draw on July 1. Thanakorn said they were expected to sell out even faster than the previous batch.

The spokesman said lottery winners would be notified by the app and could choose whether to claim their prize money at the Government Lottery Office or have it transferred into their bank accounts.

Prayut gives thumbs up to digital lottery, warns against overspending

The June 16 draw saw total prize money of 247.4 million baht shared between 41,419 people holding 73,191 winning tickets.

Thailand has been plagued by lottery overpricing for years, with tickets routinely sold at many times their face value.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 18, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.