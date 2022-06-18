Prayut gives thumbs up to digital lottery, warns against overspending

The PM was responding to the online sale of government lottery tickets, which launched early this month via the state-sponsored Pao Tang mobile app.

However, Prayut also urged lottery gamblers to avoid overspending or placing too much hope on the lottery, warning that it could put them and their families in financial difficulty, according to the spokesman.

All 5.1 million digital lottery tickets made available via Pao Tang at the legal retail price of 80 baht were sold out in just five days ahead of the June 16 draw.

Another 5.1 million digital lottery tickets were issued for sale on Friday for the next draw on July 1. Thanakorn said they were expected to sell out even faster than the previous batch.